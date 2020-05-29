White House under lockdown
WASHINGTON, United States — The White House is now under lockdown after protests over George Floyd's death spread to the nation's capital today.
According to USA Today, the Secret Service could be seen taking at least one person into custody outside the White House as multiple White House reporters posted that they were still inside the building.
The news outlet noted that the Secret Service frequently locks down the White House for perceived security threats, such as packages or bags left nearby, but said the building is rarely locked down for protests.
Forty-six-year-old Floyd, an African American man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody this week.
The police officer accused of killing the 46-year-old George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was arrested and charged with murder early today.
The mayor of Minneapolis has since declared a strict curfew for the US city starting at 8:00 pm until 6:00 am.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy