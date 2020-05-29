White House under lockdown

WASHINGTON, United States — The White House is now under lockdown after protests over George Floyd's death spread to the nation's capital today.

According to USA Today, the Secret Service could be seen taking at least one person into custody outside the White House as multiple White House reporters posted that they were still inside the building.

The news outlet noted that the Secret Service frequently locks down the White House for perceived security threats, such as packages or bags left nearby, but said the building is rarely locked down for protests.

Forty-six-year-old Floyd, an African American man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody this week.

The police officer accused of killing the 46-year-old George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was arrested and charged with murder early today.

The mayor of Minneapolis has since declared a strict curfew for the US city starting at 8:00 pm until 6:00 am.