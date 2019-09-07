ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Who is paying for stolen JPS electricity?
Dear Editor,
I recently went downtown Kingston to the market district and was amazed by the number of shops, wholesales and buildings with their outside lights left on in the middle of the day.
And, all the bulbs were the old incandescent ones that burn 60 to 100 watts. None of the homes, or numerous wholesales, had a Jamaica Public Service (JPS) meter outside. A number of the premises operate bag juice factories, woodwork shops, funeral homes and other business. I did not see one JPS meter.
A closer look at several of the dilapidated board houses revealed they also had A/C units outside. Not modern A/C units, but the old ones that burn thousands of Watts.
Questions: Who is paying for all this apparently stolen electricity? Does anyone from the JPS go downtown and see all these lights left on in the middle of the day? If we are serious about global warming, why doesn't the government ban these energy-guzzling incandescent bulbs?
Overcharged JPS customer
