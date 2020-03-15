ONLINE READER'S COMMENTS: Why are our financial institutions not assisting Jamaicans with coronavirus aid?
The Editor,
The Government of Jamaica, in my view, has been acting decisively in dealing with the spread of COVID-19 on the island.
I have been watching and listening to the news on coronavirus from across the world and one thing has struck me – and that is the response of the financial institutions in the various countries in providing assistance to their customers, especially the most vulnerable.
In many countries, mortgage loans and other payments have been delayed in some instances by two months to provide wiggle room for citizens who have to make extra purchases given that most schools are closed.
Despite their proclamation of substantial increases in profits, there has been nothing from our local financial institutions. Should we be surprised? No!
Peter L Pragmatic
