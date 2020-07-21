Wife of businessman 'Beachy Stout' killed in Portland
PORTLAND, Jamaica— Detectives are now combing sections of Sherwood Forest in Eastern Portland for clues following the discovery of a body, believed to be that of the wife of a prominent businessman.
According to police sources, the body of Tonia McDonald, wife of businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout ' McDonald, was discovered shortly after 9:00 pm Monday with the throat slashed and the body partially burnt in a vehicle in a secluded area at Sherwood Forest.
Firefighters, who were summoned to scene, managed to carry out cooling down operations and the body was found inside the vehicle.
So far the police theorise that the woman may have been abducted, murdered and her body set ablaze by unknown assailant(s).
The Port Antonio Criminal Investigative Branch (CIB) is investigating.
This is the second wife of the businessman to be killed.
In May 2009, his first wife Merlene McDonald was shot dead outside her home at Boundbrook Avenue in the parish.
