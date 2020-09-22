Wigton Windfarm AGM set for October 21

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Wigton Windfarm Limited has advised that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) a month from now, on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am.

The meeting will utilise a hybrid format which will include virtual and in-person participation.

It will involve a limited number of people at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, while the majority of the company's shareholders, who number more than 29,000, will be able to participate via a virtual broadcast platform.

Wigton explained that the format is permissible under an Order issued by the Supreme Court on June 24, 2020 in Claim No.2020CD00227, which allows particular companies to conduct virtual AGMs due to the health and safety protocols which must be observed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company advised that it has published its 2020 Annual Report, which is available on its website as well as that of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The report outlines the audited financial results and recounts the business, operational and corporate governance activities which were carried out between April 2019 and March 2020, the company's inaugural financial year as a publicly listed entity.

Wigton earned a net profit of $662.75 million for the 2019-2020 financial year. Shareholders' equity at year end was $3.46 billion or 24 per cent above the previous year; while earnings per stock unit was $0.06, up from the prior year amount of $0.04. The company paid a dividend to its shareholders on August 13, 2020.