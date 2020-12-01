Willard Hylton to act as managing director of Transport Authority
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Willard Hylton has been appointed as acting managing director of the Transport Authority effective today.
Hylton replaces Cecil Morgan who demitted office as managing director of the authority on yesterday, having served for just over four years in that capacity.
Hylton returns to the Transport Authority having previously been manager of the northern regional office and general manager of human resources and administration.
The authority, in a statement a short while ago, highlighted Hylton's wealth of experience in sales, marketing, community development and general management having served in various capacities in the private and public sectors, with his most recent being general manager at the Jamaica Ultimate Tyre Company.
Hylton has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Administration and is currently pursuing postgraduate studies in leadership and management at York University. He is also director at the National Solid Waste Management Corporation, deputy chairman of Agro Investment Corporation and a justice of the peace.
The authority said as managing director, Hylton will assume responsibility for the leadership and direction of the authority in fulfilment of its mandate to regulate public transportation so that it is safe, efficient and reliable.
