Williamson hits biggest Test score as New Zealand declare against Windies
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AFP) — New Zealand declared their first innings at 519 for seven after a majestic 251 from Kane Williamson, his highest Test score, leaving the West Indies to face up to 26 overs before stumps on day two of the first Test in Hamilton on Friday.
Williamson's giant innings eclipsed his previous best, an unbeaten 242 against Sri Lanka nearly six years ago.
The captain, who holds the New Zealand record of 22 Test centuries, batted for all but five overs of the New Zealand innings, caressing the ball to all points of the ground.
He also lifted his Test average at Seddon Park, his home ground, to 88.84.
But after more than 10 hours in the middle, and facing 412 deliveries, he mistimed a pull shot which fell into the hands of Roston Chase at mid-wicket.
His epic stay at the crease, and his third double century, included 34 fours and two sixes.
The leading wicket-takers for the West Indies were Shannon Gabriel with three for 89 while Kemar Roach took three for 114.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy