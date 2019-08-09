Windalco hosts back-to-school fair

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Scores of children and residents from Windalco's neighbouring communities in Ewarton, St Catherine benefitted from a back-to-school fair hosted by the company at their Ewarton Works Sports Club yesterday August 8.

More than 10 communities were targeted to benefit from the fair.

The event, according to Windalco, was put on in collaboration with the Ewarton JBI Community Benevolent Society, which offered students book vouchers, free medicals, optical exams, dental procedures, nutritional guidance, and discounts on back-to-school supplies from Sangster's Book Store.

Windalco said parents also benefited from career counselling, HIV tests, and informational booths which included utility companies and public bodies in Jamaica.

“Windalco is committed to our neighbouring communities which is why we continue to assist in their development. This summer we employed 50 students from our communities to gain work experience, and we have invested more than J$10 million in our scholarship and back to school programmes,” said Windalco's Human Resources Director Glendon Johnson.

One parent, Andrea Garvey, who attended the fair said, “it was a welcomed initiative. I got a lot accomplished on the day. The ease of access to medicals, dentals and school supplies was much appreciated. I must give congrats to Windalco because my son received a book voucher that helped with the purchase of well-needed school books.”

A similar event for children in the company's St Ann mining communities will be held later this month, Windalco said.