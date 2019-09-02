Windies 145-4 in search of improbable 468

KINGSTON, Jamaica — West Indies are 145-4 in their second innings at lunch on Monday's fourth day of the second Test at Sabina Park, still needing another 323 runs to pull off an unlikely win to level the two-match series.

Scores: India 416 (140.1 overs) & 168-4 declared (54.4 overs); West Indies 117 (47.1 overs) & 145-4 (40 overs).

Shamarh Brooks is unbeaten on 36, while Jermaine Blackwood, brought in as concussion substitute for Darren Bravo is on 33. India pacer Ishant Sharma has claimed two wickets.

West Indies continued from their overnight score of 45-2 with left-hander Bravo not out on 18 and Brooks on four.

But in the fourth over of the morning, Bravo, ailing from the effects of a blow sustained to the back of the helmet from a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer in the last over of play on Sunday, retired hurt.

Given recent guidelines governing the concussion protocol, the sidelined batsman Jermaine Blackwood was brought in as replacement.

India had won the first Test in Antigua and Barbuda by 318 runs.

Sanjay Myers