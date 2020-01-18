Windies U-19 defeat Australia

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The West Indies under-19 team opened their campaign in the International Cricket Competition (ICC) under-19 tournament with a three wicket win over Australia.

The match, which ended a short while ago, saw Australia making 179.

The U-19 West Indies chased down the target in 46 overs losing only 7 wickets.

Scores

Australia 179- all out

West Indies 180 -7

