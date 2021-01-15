Windies' Walsh tests positive for COVID-19, misses Bangladesh ODIs
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AFP) — West Indies' tour of Bangladesh suffered a fresh setback on Thursday when leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Junior tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the upcoming one-day series, officials announced.
Cricket West Indies said the frontline 25-year-old slow bowler will undergo a period of self-isolation but is asymptomatic.
"(He) first returned a negative test result on arrival into Bangladesh on the weekend, and then had a positive return on his test in Dhaka yesterday (Wednesday)," said a CWI statement.
"This result was verified by a second positive test today."
All other members of the squad returned second negative COVID-19 tests, after undergoing four tests within the last 11 days.
The three-match ODI series starts on January 20.
West Indies are already without regular skipper Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. All pulled out of the tour due to COVID-19 concerns.
Bangladesh has recorded more than 500,000 pandemic cases but its fatality rate has been one of the world's lowest.
Walsh, who started his international career with the United States, has played 10 ODIs for West Indies.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy