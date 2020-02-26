Windies Women lose low-scoring encounter against Pakistan

CANBERRA, Australia — The West Indies Women lost their second match in Group B of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, after going down to Pakistan by eight wickets at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Austrailia.

West Indies made 124/7 from their 20 overs, while Pakistan finished on 127/2 in 18.2 overs.

The West Indies Women players Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle both made 43. Taylor finished with 1/20, followed by Afy Fletcher with 1/21.

Bowling for Pakistan, Diana Baig had 2/19 followed by Nida Dar with 2/30 and Aiman Anwar 2/32. Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar finished on 38 and 18 not out respectively.

Speaking after the match, Head Coach Gus Logie said “It was one of the most difficult days on the field… we just weren't as sound as we wanted to be. We just did not execute as we expected but we know we are better than that and our big players need to step up. We have enough quality players on our team to step up and do the business for us.”

The West Indies now move to Sydney where they play their final two Group B matches against England on March 1 and South Africa on March 3, both at the Sydney Showground Stadium.