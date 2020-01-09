Windies beat Ireland by one wicket in 2nd ODI
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies defeated Ireland by one wicket in the second day/night One-Day International of the three-match series at Kensington Oval here Thursday.
Scores:
IRELAND 237 for nine off 50 overs (Paul Stirling 63, Simi Singh 34, Kevin O'Brien 31, William Porterfield 39; Alzarri Joseph 4-32, Sheldon Cottrell 3-51)
WEST INDIES 242 for nine off 49.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 52, Hayden Walsh 46 not out, Kieron Pollard 40, Shai Hope 25; Simi Singh 3-48, Barry McCarthy 2-28, Andy McBrine 2-37)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy