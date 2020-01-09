Windies beat Ireland by one wicket in 2nd ODI

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies defeated Ireland by one wicket in the second day/night One-Day International of the three-match series at Kensington Oval here Thursday.

Scores:

IRELAND 237 for nine off 50 overs (Paul Stirling 63, Simi Singh 34, Kevin O'Brien 31, William Porterfield 39; Alzarri Joseph 4-32, Sheldon Cottrell 3-51)

WEST INDIES 242 for nine off 49.5 overs (Nicholas Pooran 52, Hayden Walsh 46 not out, Kieron Pollard 40, Shai Hope 25; Simi Singh 3-48, Barry McCarthy 2-28, Andy McBrine 2-37)