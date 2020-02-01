Windies beat South Africa by four wickets in U-19 playoff
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (CMC) – West Indies defeated South Africa by four wickets in the playoff semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at JB Marks Oval here Saturday.
Scores:
SOUTH AFRICA U19s – 143 off 38.2 overs (Levert Manje 43, Khanya Cotani 27; Matthew Patrick 2-12, Ashmead Nedd 2-18)
WEST INDIES U19s – 147 for six off 41.4 overs (Kimani Melius 29, Antonio Morris 26 Matthew Patrick 25 not out; Bryce Parsons 2-23, Merrick Brett 2-33)
