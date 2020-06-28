Windies coach Simmons leaves bubble for funeral, tests negative twice for virus
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (AFP) — West Indies coach Phil Simmons is in short-term self-isolation after being allowed to attend the funeral of his father-in-law and has since twice tested negative for coronavirus, team chiefs said Sunday.
Prior to the start of their three-Test tour of England, Simmons had already sought permission to leave the team's bio-secure bubble at Old Trafford in Manchester.
"The entire process of his exit and re-entry to the bio-secure location was approved and managed by the medical teams of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)," said a statement.
Simmons travelled to the small private family cremation and returned on Friday.
"Following his return, Simmons has been in self-isolation away from other members of the squad, exactly as had always been planned.
"He has so far undergone two COVID-19 tests since Friday – both of which came back negative.
"He will have another test on Wednesday before he will re-join the squad as they prepare for the three-match series against England."
The first Test of three against England gets underway in Southampton, another bio-secure location, on July 8.
All matches will be played behind closed doors.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy