Windies falter against Bangladesh despite Hope, Holder fifties

DUBLIN, Ireland (CMC) — Shai Hope and captain Jason Holder struck half-centuries but West Indies faltered at the back end of their innings, leaving Bangladesh with an uncomplicated target in the fifth match of the Tri-Nations Series here Monday.

Opting to bat first at The Village, West Indies ended on 247 for nine off their 50 overs, a disappointing total considering they were well poised for a much larger score at 198 for four in the 42nd over.

Hope extended his sublime run of form with a top score of 87 off 108 deliveries while Holder stroked a solid 62 off 76 balls, but opener Sunil Ambris was the only other batsman to pass 20 with 23.

Seamers Mustafizur Rahman (4-43) and Mashrafe Mortaza (3-60) produced incisive spells to limit the Caribbean side.

Ambris, coming off a maiden ODI hundred against Ireland at the weekend, once again looked in good touch with four fours in breezy 19-ball knock, as he put on 37 for the first wicket with Hope.

However, once he guided a wide ball from Mashrafe to Soumya Sarkar at a wide slip in the sixth over, West Indies lost four wickets for 62 runs to decline to 99 for four in the 24th over.

Hope and Holder then came to their side's rescue, posting exactly 100 for the fifth wicket, as West Indies staged a recovery. While Hope struck six fours and a six, Holder counted three fours and a six.

The stand was broken in the 42nd over when Hope under-edged a pull at Mashrafe and was caught at the wicket, leading to a slide which saw the Windies lose five wickets for 37 runs and also lose their way.