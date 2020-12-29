Windies name Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh

ST JOHN'S, Antigua — The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today named the West Indies Test and One-Day International (ODI) squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka.

The West Indies touring party are due to arrive in Dhaka on January 10 and the series will run until February 15. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka in a shortened tour.

According to the CWI, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran declined the opportunity to tour due to COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons.

However, the Test squad will be led by the experienced Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as vice-captain, the CWI said. It noted further that former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies A team captain, Jason Mohammed, will lead the ODI team with Sunil Ambris as vice-captain.

“Kavem Hodge will be on his first tour with the team. He has been around for a few years and has made a case for himself and he now gets his chance. The fact that he also bowls left arm spin has certainly helped his cause. We also have Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley, who have both toured with the team to England and New Zealand as reserves, being selected in the Test Squad for the first time. Moseley coming off successful 'A Team' games in New Zealand and Mayers who has performed well in each of the CWI regional tournaments and also the CPL, over the last year,” Roger Harper, CWI's lead selector said.

Harper added that, “The absence of several more experienced players has certainly provided an opportunity for the left-handed Kjorn Ottley who has had a good Super50 tournament last year. He will be very keen to make his mark. Tours of Bangladesh are never easy as they always play well in their own conditions. Although a number of the senior players are missing in both formats, I expect our teams to be very competitive. I expect our players to play with purpose, with passion and with the desire to prove that they belong at this level.”

West Indies Test Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

John Campbell

Rahkeem Cornwall

Joshua Da Silva

Shannon Gabriel

Kavem Hodge

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Shayne Moseley

Veerasammy Permaul

Kemar Roach

Raymon Reifer

Jomel Warrican

West Indies ODI Squad:

Jason Mohammed (captain)

Sunil Ambris (vice-captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Joshua Da Silva

Jahmar Hamilton

Chemar Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Andre McCarthy

Kjorn Ottley

Rovman Powell

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Hayden Walsh Jr