Windies need 'a big hundred', says Simmons as England eye series win

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — West Indies coach Phil Simmons once again bemoaned the failure of his team's batsmen to back up the bowlers in a gruelling schedule of three back-to-back Tests against England that marks international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown.

"We haven't had any centuries in the series," he said. "There are two days left to bat and someone needs to get themselves a big hundred."

"There is plenty of time in the game so we need to be more determined to get big scores."

West Indies were set 399 for victory by England on the third day of the decisive third Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Stuart Broad's haul of 6-31 in 14 overs saw the West Indies bundled out for 197 in reply to England's first-innings 369 that featured his dashing 62.

England's second-innings, 226-2 declared, saw opener Rory Burns make 90.

West Indies used three wicketkeepers on Sunday after Shane Dowrich was hit in the face after a 90mph delivery from Shannon Gabriel burst through his gloves, causing him to leave the field.

"He was lucky it came off the gloves first," said Simmons. "He has a little cut on the inside of his lip, but no damage to his teeth."

One-day international wicketkeeper Hope initially took over behind the stumps.

