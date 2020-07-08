Windies search for breakthrough amid rain interruptions

SOUTHAMPTON, England (CMC)— Rain continued to thwart the opening day of the first Test here Wednesday, causing three rain breaks and allowing only 17 overs at the Ageas Bowl.

The final break at 4:27 pm (10:27 am local time) forced an early tea break, with England 35 for one after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Left-handed opener Rory Burns was unbeaten on 20 and was partnered by Joe Denly on 14.

The only casualty was Dom Sibley who shouldered arms to fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and was bowled off-stump in the day's second over without a run on the board.

Persistent drizzles wiped out the first session and delayed the toss until 1:30 pm before play got underway at 2 pm, with players taking the knee in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

And Gabriel then gave West Indies a great start when he brought one back slightly to hit the top of right-hander Sibley's off stump.

However, only three overs were possible before rain arrived with England on one for one and when the restart came nearly half-hour later, only seven balls were possible before the adverse weather drove players from the field again.

The break lasted 40 minutes but both Burns and Denly appeared unfazed by the interruption, remaining compact while also cashing in with boundaries off Gabriel and Joseph.