Windies selection system review already underway
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — A six-member Task Force has already commenced the process of reviewing the selection policy of all West Indies teams.
The recently appointed Selection System Task Force is chaired by Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow and also includes CWI Director Enoch Lewis as deputy chairman; Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams; former West Indies captain, Ramnaresh Sarwan; former West Indies opener, Philo Wallace and Miles Bascombe, also a former West Indies player.
Dr Shallow said there was an urgent need for the selection process to be reviewed, in light of the many changes to the game of cricket over the past 10 years.
“Other international bodies have advanced their selection process to be in alignment with the modernization of the game. Cricket has changed tremendously over the last decade, with the introduction of the T20 format, which has increased the importance of batting strike rate for results.
“There is also an increase of regional and international fixtures, a reality that should be considered in the advanced environment of the game, and which requires a selection system that has comprehensive coverage,” Dr Shallow said.
Within the next three months, the task force will among other things, conduct a rigorous analysis into the current selection system of all West Indies teams and construct recommendations of a selection system that is best suited to West Indies cricket.
Its findings will be prepared in a final report to be presented to CWI's Board of Directors, which will include recommendations on selection systems by September 2019.
Sarwan, Wallace and Bascombe, have all expressed their delight in being appointed to the task force.
