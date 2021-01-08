Windies star, in-form players leave selectors with headache — Pierre

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Left-arm spinner, Khary Pierre, believes the availability of West Indies stars, coupled with the form shown by several players during the ongoing trials, has left selectors with a difficult job of picking the squad or next month's Regional Super50 Cup.

Red Force will be led by West Indies white-ball skipper, Kieron Pollard, and are expected to have available for selection the likes of Darren and Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Rayad Emrit.

“Some of the West Indies players are back, so that will strengthen the team,” Pierre told the Newsday here.

“It is always good to mix the experience with the youth. Generally we have a good team, it is just for the boys to go out there and play as a unit and bring it home.”

He added: “A lot of practice games have gone so far. Lot of guys have been making it hard on the selectors by making runs and taking wickets, so the selectors have it hard.

“It is their job to go out there and pick the best 15 players to represent the country.”

Several fringe players have been pushing their cases to selectors, with former West Indies Under-19 stars Jyd Goolie and Kirstan Kallicharan among the runs, and all-rounder Mark Deyal also impressing with bat and ball.

Pierre is hoping to be among the contingent for the February 7-27 campaign in Antigua, especially after missing out last year because of West Indies duty.

The 29-year-old played only a single match in the abbreviated first class season last year and having only turned out in the Caribbean Premier League since then, said he was looking forward to place in the squad for the Super50.

“[I am] excited – haven't played in a while. CPL [was the last] major tournament, so just happy to get back out on the field and play some cricket,” he noted.

“Obviously that is my main aim – to get back on the West Indies team. I just want to go out there [and] make my performances do the talking. I just want to go out there, have fun and enjoy the game.”

Pierre has played three One-Day Internationals and 10 Twenty20 Internationals for West Indies.