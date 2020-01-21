Windies to tour Sri Lanka from Feb 22 to March 6
KINGSTON, Jamaica — West Indies men's team will commence their first away series of 2020 with three One-day internationals (ODI) and two Twenty20 internationals (T20Is) in Sri Lanka from February 22 to March 6.
The one-day matches will be the final bilateral series West Indies will play before the Caribbean side and all the top thirteen teams participate in the newly formed International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI league that runs from May 2020 - March 31, 2022, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a report.
In this new limited-overs cycle under the 2019 - 2023 Future Tours Programme (FTP) established by the ICC to bring greater context to international cricket fixtures, the seven highest-ranked teams apart from India – who gained automatically entry as tournament hosts – will qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
Following the 3-0 ODI series clean sweeps against Afghanistan and Ireland, the West Indies currently sit in 9th position with 80 points with Sri Lanka in 8th place on 81 points, CWI said.
A series win for West Indies will move them into 8th position ahead of Sri Lanka in the official ICC ODI Team Rankings.
The T20Is provide West Indies the opportunity to win their first T20I rubber since the 2-1 series victory over Bangladesh in December 2018 as they continue to build momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October 2020. West Indies won their first T20 World Cup title in Australia in 2012.
“The Sri Lanka series allows us to continue the process of building towards this year's T20 World Cup in Australia as well as the longer term goal of automatic qualification for the next ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023. Playing in unfamiliar conditions should be a good test for both of our squads,” Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy