Windies to wear Black Lives Matter logo during England Test tour
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cricket website ESPNcricinfo has reported that West Indies have confirmed that they will wear a Black Lives Matter logo on their collars throughout next month's Test series against England.
ESPNcricinfo said the emblem was designed by Alisha Hosannah, a partner of Watford FC footballer Troy Deeney.
The three-match series will begin in Southampton, England on July 8, but fans will be absent due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The campaign will mark the return of international cricket from lockdown.
Earlier this month, West Indies captain Jason Holder had said his side would consider whether to take the knee during the series.
The West Indies arrived in Manchester, England on Tuesday, June 5 as anti-racism demonstrations, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in the United States, continued world wide.
Kneeling has become a symbolic way for sportsmen to show support for the broader Black Lives Matter campaign.
