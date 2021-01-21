Windies upbeat for crucial series-leveller

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph said the importance of Friday’s second One-Day International was not lost on West Indies, as they chased a crucial series-levelling win in the encounter at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The spearhead of the Caribbean side’s attack said the players were aware they had let themselves down with their performance in Wednesday’s opener here, and were motivated to make amends.

“Everyone is aware of what’s at stake and everyone is really pumped up to give a better showing in this second ODI,” Joseph told an online media conference here Thursday.

“It is really important for us to come in [and do well]. This game is even more important than the last one because if we lose this game, it’s the series, so everyone knows exactly what they need to do and everyone is ready for the challenge.”

West Indies were completely outplayed in the opening match, to suffer a six-wicket defeat and fall behind in the three-match series.

Sent in, their inexperienced batting lineup could only manage 122 — their second lowest ODI total ever against the hosts.

And while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein shone with a three-wicket haul, West Indies simply lacked the runs to play with, as Bangladesh patiently overhauled their target.

Joseph said the weak batting performance had been a combination of a lack of application and inexperience, especially with West Indies featuring six debutants in their lineup.

“Obviously playing your first ODI there are going to be some nerves especially if you waited for a long time to get this call so I think there were a bit of nerves but I wouldn’t say that necessarily affected their batting performance,” he explained.

“I think it was just not the best application from all our batsmen but it’s just for us to know what we have to do to come back better.

“It probably might boil down to not having the experience playing against a team that’s well experienced and a little bit of application as well.

“But with that being said, we have already seen everything that they have to come at us so we have no excuse in the second ODI.

“We have seen the bowling attack, we have seen some of the batting so we should be well prepared to give a better showing.”

West Indies are fielding an under-strength side for the series following the decision by several first choice players to pull out of the tour over COVID-19 concerns.

But Joseph, now one of the most experienced players in the squad, said low confidence was not an issue in the camp.

“Obviously all of the guys are here so they feel as if they belong here,” the Antiguan stressed.

“We all have confidence in the players here, everyone that is here deserves to be here so we know our capabilities and it’s just for us to show the Bangladeshis and the public what we’re really here to do.”

Joseph also brushed aside suggestions over whether it was important for West Indies to chase or bowl first, contending the critical thing for the touring side was playing strong all-round cricket.

“As we all know, a toss is 50-50. A toss can go any way so we all have to be prepared to do what we have to do first or second,” he noted.

“I think it all boils down to cricket. We shouldn’t really be focussed on the toss and on what we want to do first or what we want to do second. We have to be better than Bangladesh in all three aspects – bowling, batting and field – if we want to win games.”

The match bowls off at 11:30 am (1:30 am Eastern Caribbean time).

SQUADS:

WEST INDIES – Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Keon Harding, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer.

BANGLADESH – Tamim Iqbal (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammed Mithun, Litton Das, Mohammed Mahmud, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Saif Uddin, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.