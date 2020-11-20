Windscreen wipers to benefit from Shaggy's Christmas album

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Grammy award-winning international recording artiste Shaggy announced a surprise initiative to benefit local windscreen wipers during this afternoon's launch of his Christmas in The Islands holiday album.

The Disney star disclosed that the album's in-the-works accompanying physicals, specifically CDs, will be produced and issued as gifts to windscreen wipers to be used in entrepreneurial ventures.

“We are actually coming up with a plan to make physicals. So, those of you who love CDs… we're going to have those available to guys on the street. So, if you see a guy come up to your car glass...just don't run him," the diamond-selling artiste shared during the album launch.

“If you see him in a Shaggy shirt, yuh jus kno seh yuh can buy dah CD deh from him, and...all the proceeds from that go straight to these guys… [it's] their Christmas present from us," he said.

The new holiday album has 15 tracks, which Shaggy described as being stylised specially for the Jamaican audience. It is currently available on all popular digital platforms but will eventually make its way to the planned physicals.

“We'll give them (windscreen wipers) the CDs free, they'll sell it for a price that we'll announce and they'll keep the money for themselves. So, that is part of the plan,” Shaggy noted, before reiterating that “the full proceeds” will go to the windscreen wipers.

“The more dem sell, di more dem keep,” the artiste said.

Shaggy said the initiative is a collaboration with BOOM Energy Drink.

The virtual launch was hosted by celebrated Jamaican chef Jacqui Tyson and sponsored by Wisynco Jamaica Limited brands BOOM, Wata and Tru-Juice Sorrel.

Gorgette Beckford