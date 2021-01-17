'Wingy' charged in Mountain View murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-four-year old Shande Dixon otherwise called 'Wingy', has been arrested and charged in connection with the January 2 killing of 23-year-old Kageem Hutchinson.

According to the police, Dixon, who is of Burger Gully, Mountain View in Kingston, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

It is reported that about 11:35 am, Hutchinson was among people sitting along Mountain View Avenue when the accused and other men approached and opened gunfire.

Hutchinson and two others received gunshot wounds.

The gunmen reportedly escaped in a motorcar.

Hutchinson was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and the other two people were admitted in stable condition.

Dixon was arrested on Thursday, January 7 and subsequently charged following a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.