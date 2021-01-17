'Wingy' charged in Mountain View murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-four-year old Shande Dixon otherwise called 'Wingy', has been arrested and charged in connection with the January 2 killing of 23-year-old Kageem Hutchinson.
According to the police, Dixon, who is of Burger Gully, Mountain View in Kingston, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
It is reported that about 11:35 am, Hutchinson was among people sitting along Mountain View Avenue when the accused and other men approached and opened gunfire.
Hutchinson and two others received gunshot wounds.
The gunmen reportedly escaped in a motorcar.
Hutchinson was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and the other two people were admitted in stable condition.
Dixon was arrested on Thursday, January 7 and subsequently charged following a question and answer interview.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy