Winners in the 21st Table Talk Food Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 21st staging of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards got underway this evening at Devon House, St Andrew.

The lifetime achievement award was copped by Gary 'Butch' Hendrickson, chairman & CEO National Baking Company.

Following are the other winners at this year’s staging:

1. Best Culinary Team Experience Award

Winner: Uncorked! , Mystic Thai, Steakhouse on the veranda, Sandals Resort

2. Best Food Production 2019

Winner: Best Dressed franks and Likkle tea

3. Outstanding Supermarket

Winner: Loshusan

4. Bartender of the Year:

Winner: Trevor Luke

5. Best New Restaurant

Winner: Summerhouse at the Liguanea club

6. Best Place for Vegetarian:

Winner: Stush in the Bush

7. Best Watering Hole

Winner: East Japanese next door

8. The Chairman’s Award

Winner: Executive Chef Dennis McIntosh

9. Best Wine Experience

Winner: Uncorked! Sovereign north

10. Best Café Experience

Winner: Café Blue (Irish Town)

11. Best Restaurant for Jamaican Food

Winner: M10

14. Best Ethnic Restaurant

Winner: Mystic India (Montego Bay)

15. The Solomon Gardner Award for outstanding service

Winner: Sugar Mill restaurant and Regency room, Terra Nova

16. Outstanding Caterer Award

Winner: Christina Simonitsch

17. Jing Shi Award for Dessert Chef of the Year

Winner: Nadine Burie (absent)

18. Best Place to be seen

Winner: S Hotel (Montego Bay)

19. The Ja Observer Table Talk Food Awards — Enterprise Award

Winner: Christina Simonitsch – breads and catering, Gregory Burrowes for the Butchers block

20. The Leading Lady in Rum

Winner: Christelle Harris and Joy Spence, master blender

21. A Place at the Table Award

Winner: Skylark Negril Beach Resort and The Rockhouse Hotel N Spa

22. The Norma Shirley Award — Restaurant of the Year

Winner: The Sugar Mill restaurant at the Half Moon Hotel

23. The J’can Restaurant with Outstanding Gastronomy Experience presented by the Ministry of Tourism Taste Jamaica

Winner: Stush in the Bush