Winners in the 21st Table Talk Food Awards
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 21st staging of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards got underway this evening at Devon House, St Andrew.
The lifetime achievement award was copped by Gary 'Butch' Hendrickson, chairman & CEO National Baking Company.
Following are the other winners at this year’s staging:
1. Best Culinary Team Experience Award
Winner: Uncorked! , Mystic Thai, Steakhouse on the veranda, Sandals Resort
2. Best Food Production 2019
Winner: Best Dressed franks and Likkle tea
3. Outstanding Supermarket
Winner: Loshusan
4. Bartender of the Year:
Winner: Trevor Luke
5. Best New Restaurant
Winner: Summerhouse at the Liguanea club
6. Best Place for Vegetarian:
Winner: Stush in the Bush
7. Best Watering Hole
Winner: East Japanese next door
8. The Chairman’s Award
Winner: Executive Chef Dennis McIntosh
9. Best Wine Experience
Winner: Uncorked! Sovereign north
10. Best Café Experience
Winner: Café Blue (Irish Town)
11. Best Restaurant for Jamaican Food
Winner: M10
14. Best Ethnic Restaurant
Winner: Mystic India (Montego Bay)
15. The Solomon Gardner Award for outstanding service
Winner: Sugar Mill restaurant and Regency room, Terra Nova
16. Outstanding Caterer Award
Winner: Christina Simonitsch
17. Jing Shi Award for Dessert Chef of the Year
Winner: Nadine Burie (absent)
18. Best Place to be seen
Winner: S Hotel (Montego Bay)
19. The Ja Observer Table Talk Food Awards — Enterprise Award
Winner: Christina Simonitsch – breads and catering, Gregory Burrowes for the Butchers block
20. The Leading Lady in Rum
Winner: Christelle Harris and Joy Spence, master blender
21. A Place at the Table Award
Winner: Skylark Negril Beach Resort and The Rockhouse Hotel N Spa
22. The Norma Shirley Award — Restaurant of the Year
Winner: The Sugar Mill restaurant at the Half Moon Hotel
23. The J’can Restaurant with Outstanding Gastronomy Experience presented by the Ministry of Tourism Taste Jamaica
Winner: Stush in the Bush
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy