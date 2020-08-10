Wint calls plans for Alexandria lands insulting, cruel
KINGSON, Jamaica — People's National Party's (PNP) candidate for St Ann South West Valenton Wint has called plans by the Government to do an open market development on lands in Alexandria an insult to the families who were previously allocated lots.
In a statement today, Wint said undeveloped lots were allocated in 2005 to families in the farming belt who have lived in the community having been displaced by bauxite mining.
“Turning your back on the people who have been waiting and hoping for help with housing is cruel for a government who claims that it cares,” he charged.
The PNP candidate called the move a “complete slap in the face" for the more than 100 families said to be impacted.
“These small farmers have been waiting for help to build their houses for a long time, but the Government now comes with a project which overlooks them and disregards the sacrifice made by the generations of their families,” Wint added.
He said that the infrastructural plan for lands in Alexandria were approved by the parish council for the resettlement of some 150 families in 2012. He noted that the delay in housing development was caused by technical difficulties with the land. “These residents are being callously overlooked to receive HAJ (Housing Agency of Jamaica) help,” Wint said.
“It is time to settle this matter once and for all. The lots were allocated to these families, but they are small farmers who are not able to finance the building of houses without help,” he added.
He said any decision by the Government to build houses must take into account the lots that were previously allocated.
“These resettlements need to be finalised before any other development solution advances,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy