Wisynco, Coca Cola launch local 'World without Waste Campaign and Bottle Drive Competition'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Beverage manufacturers Wisynco, through their ECO programme in association with Coca Cola, is on Thursday, September 19, launching the Coca Cola's World without Waste Campaign and Bottle Drive Competition.
Coca Cola has partnered with Wisynco ECO to help educate Jamaicans on the importance of recycling through the campaign and bottle drive competition, an advisory said today.
The initiative seeks to increase the recycling practices at tertiary institutions, as part of Coca-Cola's aim to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle produced/sold globally by 2030.
Wisynco is the manufacturer and distributor of Coca Cola in Jamaica.
