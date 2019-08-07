Wisynco distributes free WATA to ease heat wave

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Wisynco Group Limited, distributors of the WATA brand, say they are continuing their donation of three-litre bottles of water to various communities in light of the on-going drought and heat wave this summer.

The latest community to receive assistance is the Red Hills Road area, which will see donations on Friday, August 9, Wisynco said.

“Local entertainer Craig 'Qraig' Jackson of the dancehall duo Voicemail has partnered with the brand and will be on location to assist with the distribution of approximately 400 cases of WATA to the Red Hills Road community in Kingston,” the Group said.

The donations will be done at 50 Red Hills Road, Kingston 10 shortly after 1:00 pm.

According to Wisynco, the initiative began on July 26, which will see the company donating approximately 5,000 cases of its three-litre product to Jamaican households, equivalent to some 60,000 litres.

The donations will continue through to August 30, Wisynco said.