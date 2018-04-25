Wisynco sues Heart Foundation over sugary drinks campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Wisynco Group Limited says it has filed a claim of defamation against the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HJF) for a series of advertisements and other social media posts presenting “false and misleading information” about its brands and trademarked products, in particular, CranWata.

The claim is in relation to an advertising campaign, which the HFJ began airing towards the end of 2017, against sugar sweetened drinks, utilising the slogan “are you drinking yourself sick?”

In response, Wisynco said it took the decision to defend and protect the company, its products, brands and its shareholders by instructing Myers, Fletcher and Gordon, Attorneys-at-Law, to file and proceed with a claim for defamation and an application for interim injunction seeking to halt HFJ from further publishing the negative material in question.

The beverage company said its claim was filed with the Supreme Court last Friday and the documents served on HFJ shortly thereafter.

In its defence, Wisynco said it has a duty to itself and its shareholders to protect its long-standing, good reputation from any person or entity whose actions, namely publishing incorrect and misleading information, may cause it damage.

The company explained that while it is mindful and respectful of HFJ's mandate, it must ensure that its brands are protected.

In fact, as a longstanding supporter of HFJ, Wisynco said it welcomes any campaign that seeks to accurately educate the public about certain associated health risks, with corresponding medical data.