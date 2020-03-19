With no COVID-19 cases, Grenada announces new entry requirements

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Grenada today said it would refuse entry into the island to non-nationals who have visited Iran, South Korea, China or anywhere in Europe, including the United Kingdom, where COVID-19 has been blamed for more than 8,000 deaths worldwide.

In addition, passengers from the United States who are not nationals or residents will not be allowed into the country as of Saturday.

Grenada is among a handful of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries with no cases of the virus that was first detected in China in December last year. Health authorities said that none of the 18 samples sent to the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing have come back positive.

“Effective Saturday, March 21 at 23:59 pm (local time), the USA is added to this advisory as per all the stipulations outlined,” a government statement said, adding, “effective Friday, March 20 at 23:59 pm, if you are not a Grenadian national and in the last 14 days you have been to Iran, South Korea, China or anywhere in Europe including the UK, you will be refused entry into the country”.

It said that Grenadian nationals and non-nationals alike arriving from any other destination will be screened upon entry and self-quarantined for 14 days.

The authorities said that before disembarking, every passenger would be required to complete a declaration form of his/her health status and are required to check in daily with the Ministry of Health. Any person who becomes asymptomatic will be quarantined or isolated.