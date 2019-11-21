Witness in Tesha Miller trial makes plea to gangsters
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A state witness in the ongoing trial against Tesha Miller has appealed to young men who are in a similar predicament to express themselves.
His plea came during re-examination by the prosecution this morning.
He was responding to the prosecutor, who asked if he had any feeling about his admission to killing “nuff” people?
“I am not embarrassed but I really felt sorry for everything that I have done in the past and I’d like it to stop so that’s why I came forth and give the statement and testify in this court. And all other young man out there that have been through what I’ve been through I’d like them to come forward and serve...meaning they can express themselves, find a police they can trust to tell their problems and what they’ve been through,” he told the court.
The witness, who received a life sentence for murder and would have had to serve 16 years before being eligible for parole, got it reduced to 10 years last week Tuesday, after a plea bargain with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
He has testified to knowing Miller since 2004 when he was 11 years old and said he was wanted by the police from age 13 for being part of the Klansman Gang.
Miller is on trial for being an accessory before and after the fact in relation to the June 27, 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company Chairman Douglas Chambers.
Racquel Porter
