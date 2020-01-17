Witness says cronies killed several family members

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The star witness in the ongoing trial of eight alleged members of the Westmoreland-based King Valley Gang this morning told the court that his reason for testifying against his cronies was because they had killed several of his family members.

"The gang members killed my auntie, dem kill mi father, mi sister, mi two uncle, mi cousin, mi uncle girlfriend," the individual told the court, adding that there was also an attempt on his life by a gang member.

"Elder (accused Sean Suckra) nearly kill mi, shot mi in my head; they wanted to have me killed," the court heard.

The witness began testifying via live video link from a remote location on Tuesday.

When asked to outline the offences committed by the gang, the witness listed shooting, robbery, scamming, and hitman work.

Eight men — Carlington Godfrey, Lindell Powell, Rannaldo McKennis, Derval Williams, Hopeton Sankey, Christon Grant, Copeland Sankey, and Sean Suckra — are charged in an indictment containing 11 counts and are accused of conspiring to commit murder, indecent assault and robberies with aggravation from as early as 2013.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis