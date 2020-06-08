Wolmer's starts CXC refresher

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scores of grades 11-13 students of Wolmer's Boys' School turned out for school this morning as part of their preparation to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) scheduled to get under way on July 13.

The students were seated in the Douglas Orane Auditorium laid out in accordance with social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CSEC and CAPE refresher programme for students will come to an end on July 3.

The regional exams, which were originally scheduled to start on July 27, were brought forward following consultations with regional and local educational stakeholders and the leadership of the Overseas Examinations Commission.

CAPE will now end on July 31, while CSEC examinations will end by August 4. The exams will be administered via online and paper-based methods.

The education ministry said the results should be published in late September.