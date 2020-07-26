Woman's charred body found after house fire in Bridgeport

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose burnt body was found inside a house in Bridgeport, St Catherine early this morning.

Dead is 36-year-old Karen Nugent of Charles Drive in Bridgeport, St Catherine.

Reports are that residents saw smoke coming from her house about 3:30 am and alerted the Portmore police. The fire department was also contacted and after cooling down operations, Nugent's charred remains was seen inside the house among debris.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.