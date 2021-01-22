Woman among three arrested following St Elizabeth murder
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here are reporting that three people were last night taken into custody following the murder of a man in the community of Bluntas near Treasure Beach.
The deceased man has been identified as 33-year-old Adrian Lewis, a construction worker of Treasure Beach.
Police reports are that about 7:00 pm, Lewis was at an establishment in Bluntas when he was pounced upon by two men and a woman travelling in a motorcar, who opened gunfire hitting him multiple times.
The police were alerted, and Lewis was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police say, quick action led to the interception of the two men and the woman at Gutters near the Manchester/ St Elizabeth border where a search was conducted of the vehicle the three were travelling in.
The police say a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds was found in the car.
All three remain in police custody, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
Kasey Williams
