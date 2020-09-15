Woman arrested for allegedly threatening another with gun
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly aiming a gun at another person following an argument in Cherry Gardens, Norwood in St James on Friday, September 11.
Twenty-seven-year-old Estherlee Anglin, otherwise called Trish, was charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm.
The police said that about 3:45 pm, Anglin and another person had an argument. Anglin reportedly left the scene and returned with a firearm, which she allegedly pointed in the direction of the complainant before fleeing.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. ANglin turned herself in to Montego Hills Police Station yesterday, where she was arrested and later charged.
She is to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court at a later date.
