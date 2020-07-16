Woman bypassed meter to run swimming pool, a/c units, JPS says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Acting on reports from customers, in the past week the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) company says it has made significant discoveries of electricity theft in two St Andrew communities.

According to JPS, the police arrested a woman at a home where a “sophisticated meter bypass” was found serving a swimming pool, air conditioning units, a water heater and an electric stove. In addition, a direct connection was found at a business place, but the people responsible eluded the police and avoided arrest, the company said.

JPS said since January, 33 people have been arrested for electricity theft.

This week the company removed 351 illegal electricity throw-up lines during operations in several communities in the Corporate Area.

The company said this brought the total number of illegal lines removed since the start of the year to almost 63,000.

According to JPS, this was made possible thanks to an increase in the number of tips from customers reporting illegal connections.