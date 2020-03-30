Woman charged after allegedly beating man with a stone
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A woman is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court to answer to the charges of unlawful wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident on Thursday, March 26.
She is 30-year-old Stacy-Ann Alberga of Carless Drive, Gregory Park in St Catherine.
Police reports are that about 10:15 pm, Alberga allegedly had a dispute with a man when she used a stone to hit him on the head, causing a wound that bled.
He received multiple injuries and was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
An investigation was launched and Alberga was pointed out to the police and subsequently charged.
