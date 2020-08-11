Woman charged after setting boyfriend's house on fire

ST MARY, Jamaica— A St Mary woman has been charged with arson after she set a three-bedroom dwelling ablaze on Tuesday, August 4.

Charged is 31-year-old Vanessa Haye of Hampstead Street in the parish.

The police said that about 10:00 am, Haye allegedly went to her boyfriend's home on Burnside Road, Preston Hill, also in the parish, and set it on fire, destroying it.

She was later apprehended and charged.

She is to appear before the St Mary Parish Court on Thursday, September 10.