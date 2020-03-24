Woman charged for illegal possession of firearm, wounding

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged 27-year-old Vivia Martin of Oakland Apartment Complex, Kingston 8 with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm after she allegedly shot her spouse.

According to the police, on March 4 Martin and her spouse were at home when the two had a dispute.

Martin reportedly used a licensed Sig Sauer 9mm pistol to shoot her spouse in the leg.

Her court date is being finalised.