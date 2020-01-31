Woman charged for kidnapping Nyyear Frank

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The woman accused of kidnapping Nyyear Frank on Rousseau Road in St Andrew on October 13, 2019 has been charged by the police with child stealing, the police reported this morning.

She is 21-year-old Anniesha Ramsay.

The police said that she was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

The police noted that a DNA test was conducted, which confirmed that the child belonged to the registered parents.

Ramsay is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 5, 2020.