Woman charged for robbing taxi driver

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Thirty-four-year-old Truce Prince, otherwise called 'Sher', of Three Miles River, Frome in Westmoreland was charged with simple larceny on Friday.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 1:30 am, a taxi operator was en route from Savanna-la-Mar to Grange Hill when he picked up Prince. On reaching a section of Three Miles River, Prince reportedly requested a stop and ran from the vehicle with $12,000. She was subsequently accosted and both parties went to the station where Prince was searched and the money found.

Her court date is being finalised.