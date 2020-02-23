Woman charged for stabbing common-law husband in face

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A team of officers assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division arrested and charged a woman with wounding with intent on Friday, February 21.

She is 38-year-old Yanique Jackson of Braeton, Portmore in St Catherine.

According to the police, about 10:30 am on Monday, January 13, Jackson, who had a common-law relationship with the complainant, had a dispute at the Pearnel Charles Arcade in downtown Kingston, when she used a knife to stab the complainant in his face.

The police were alerted, an investigation launched, and Jackson was arrested and charged.

Her court date has not been finalised.