Woman charged with murder, man on wounding charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A woman and a man are now facing charges for murder and wounding, respectively, stemming from two separate incidents in Kingston during the month of March.

Charged with murder is 35-year-old Marlene Lawrence, while 25-year-old Brandon Richards, a caretaker of Stephen Street in Allman Town, Kingston 4, has been charged with wounding with intent.

Lawrence was charged following an incident on Church Street in downtown Kingston on Friday, March 13.

It is reported that about 12:50 am, she got into an argument with a man, and both allegedly used knives to inflict wounds to each other.

The man died at hospital as a result of his injuries. Lawrence was released into police custody after being treated.

Meanwhile, the charge against Richards stems from an incident in his community about 10:40 pm on Thursday, March 5.

He was allegedly involved in a dispute with a teenager when he used a pair of scissors to stab him.

He turned himself into the police a day after the incident.

Lawrence will appear in court on March 19 while Richards will appear on March 26.