Woman charged with murder after dispute leads to stabbing

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Twenty-seven-year-old Leecheal Hall of Richmond Hill in St James has been charged with murder after an incident on Queens Drive, Montego Bay in the parish on Thursday, April 16.

The Montego Bay Police said that about 12:40 pm, Hall and 23-year-old Peta-Gaye Deans, of a Lyndhurst Road, Kingston 5 address had a dispute. During the altercation Hall allegedly used a knife to inflict multiple stab wounds to Deans.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Deans assisted to hospital where she died whilst undergoing treatment.

Hall was taken into custody and charged that same day.

Her court date is being finalised.