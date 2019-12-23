Woman dead in St Ann accident
ST ANN, Jamaica — A woman is dead and a man injured following a motor vehicle collision on Salem main road in Runaway Bay, St Ann yesterday.
Dead is 45-year-old Sophia Campbell of an address in England.
Police reports are that about 11:25 pm, Campbell was driving a Nissan AD Wagon from St Ann's Bay to Runaway Bay with a passenger aboard.
It is alleged that on reaching a section of the roadway, Campbell swerved into the path of an International motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.
The police said both Campbell and the passenger sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The passenger remains in hospital.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy