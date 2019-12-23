Woman dead in St Ann accident

ST ANN, Jamaica — A woman is dead and a man injured following a motor vehicle collision on Salem main road in Runaway Bay, St Ann yesterday.

Dead is 45-year-old Sophia Campbell of an address in England.

Police reports are that about 11:25 pm, Campbell was driving a Nissan AD Wagon from St Ann's Bay to Runaway Bay with a passenger aboard.

It is alleged that on reaching a section of the roadway, Campbell swerved into the path of an International motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The police said both Campbell and the passenger sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The passenger remains in hospital.