Woman dies trying to flee isolation — police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police are now investigating the death of a woman at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the woman was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital under suspicion that she had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

It is believed that the woman was trying to flee when she fell into a vent and died.

The CCU was not able to confirm the identity of the deceased.