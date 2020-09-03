Woman dies before voting in St Catherine West Central
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An election day worker in the St Catherine West Central Division has confirmed to OBSERVER ONLINE that a woman died before she could place her vote for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) this afternoon.
According to the worker, the woman, who is an alleged supporter of the JLP, was complaining of chest pains but insisted on voting before seeking attention.
She was taken to the hospital before she voted and it was later communicated that she had died.
Shanae Stewart
